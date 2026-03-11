Malaki Branham News: Posts 24 points against Go-Go

Branham notched 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block during 29 minutes in Tuesday's 127-111 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Branham put in a solid performance from three-point range during his Charge debut after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets in February. He came off the bench this time, but he'll continue to look for increased involvement in the rotation of one of the G League's top squads.