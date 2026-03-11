Malaki Branham headshot

Malaki Branham News: Posts 24 points against Go-Go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Branham notched 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block during 29 minutes in Tuesday's 127-111 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Branham put in a solid performance from three-point range during his Charge debut after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets in February. He came off the bench this time, but he'll continue to look for increased involvement in the rotation of one of the G League's top squads.

Malaki Branham
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malaki Branham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malaki Branham See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
70 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
83 days ago
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance
NBA
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
215 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 13, 2024