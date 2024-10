Branham recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 loss to the Thunder.

Branham's efficient shooting helped him tally 15 points for the second straight game while coming off the bench. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 11.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.0 minutes across four appearances this season.