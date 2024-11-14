Malaki Branham News: Quiet in return Wednesday
Branham posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 139-130 win over the Wizards.
Branham returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, playing limited minutes off the bench. He had been playing reasonably well prior to the injury but is now faced with a healthy Devin Vassell, as well as a confident Sephon Castle. Although Branham is likely to feature in the rotation on a regular basis, he would need an injury or two ahead of him to allow him to play significant minutes.
