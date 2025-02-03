Malaki Branham News: Rare appearance in loss
Branham finished Monday's 128-109 loss to Memphis with no counting stats across two minutes.
Branham appeared for just the second time in the past four games, having now played no more than five minutes in eight straight games. given his role has been basically non-existent, the arrival of De'Aaron Fox is going to make it even harder for Branham to see the floor in any capacity.
