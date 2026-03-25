Malaki Branham News: Scores 16 points in return

Branham (back) tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 130-105 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Branham ended up as his team's third-best scorer in this game while making an immediate return to the starting lineup following a one-week injury absence. His inclusion pushed Warith Alatishe to a bench spot, and that could remain the case in future contests. Branham will look to remain a source of scoring output after recording more than 15 points in each of his five appearances for the Charge.