Malaki Branham News: Scores 16 points in return
Branham (back) tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 130-105 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.
Branham ended up as his team's third-best scorer in this game while making an immediate return to the starting lineup following a one-week injury absence. His inclusion pushed Warith Alatishe to a bench spot, and that could remain the case in future contests. Branham will look to remain a source of scoring output after recording more than 15 points in each of his five appearances for the Charge.
Malaki Branham
Free Agent
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