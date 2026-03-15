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Malaki Branham News: Solid effort versus Santa Cruz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 10:24am

Branham generated 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal during 25 minutes in Saturday's 130-100 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Branham was quite efficient from the field while performing above his season averages in points, rebounds and assists during the win. Following his departure from the Charlotte Hornets in February, Branham has recorded 20-plus points in each of his three games played for the Charge, though he was part of the second unit in two of those appearances.

Malaki Branham
 Free Agent
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