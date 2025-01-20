Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Another absence coming

Brogdon (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Brogdon will miss a ninth straight game Tuesday due to a foot injury. The veteran guard's next chance to return is Thursday against the Clippers, but he doesn't appear to have a clear timetable for a return to the Wizards. In Brogdon's continued absence against the Lakers, rookie first-rounders Carlton Carrington and Kyshawn George will be asked to step up for additional playmaking duties.