Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Departs game with injury

Brogdon was helped back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a left leg injury, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Brogdon couldn't put weight on his left foot as he was helped into the locker room, but specifics regarding the injury are unknown at this point. With the All-Star break looming, it wouldn't be surprising to see Brogdon held out for the remainder of the fourth quarter. If that's the case, AJ Johnson and Corey Kispert could see more minutes.