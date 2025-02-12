Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Departs game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Brogdon was helped back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a left leg injury, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Brogdon couldn't put weight on his left foot as he was helped into the locker room, but specifics regarding the injury are unknown at this point. With the All-Star break looming, it wouldn't be surprising to see Brogdon held out for the remainder of the fourth quarter. If that's the case, AJ Johnson and Corey Kispert could see more minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now