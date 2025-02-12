Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

Brogdon exited Wednesday's 134-130 overtime loss to the Pacers after sustaining a left ankle sprain, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped back to the locker room, but he's avoided a severe injury. He'll have nine days to recover before the Wizards' season resumes Feb. 21 against Milwaukee. Brogdon logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and six assists across 15 minutes before exiting.