Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Exits game Sunday with foot pain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 7:10am

Brogdon will not return to Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to right foot pain, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

With Jordan Poole (hip) and Bilal Coulibaly (illness) both sitting out Sunday, Brogdon moved back into the starting five, but his day was cut short due to the foot injury. He'll finish the contest with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now