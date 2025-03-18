Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Facing uncertain return date

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:46pm

Brogdon (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.

Brogdon will miss his 14th straight contest Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain. Washington head coach Brian Keefe said earlier this month that he expected Brogdon to return before the end of the season, but it's unclear how close the veteran guard is from playing again. Given the lack of clear updates regarding where he stands in his recovery, Brogdon can probably be ruled out for at least a few more games beyond Wednesday.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
