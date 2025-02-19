Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Likely to miss Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 5:29pm

Coach Brian Keefe said Wednesday that Brogdon (ankle) is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon sustained a sprained left ankle in the Wizards' last game before the All-Star break, and despite the extended layoff, Brogdon isn't expected to suit up Friday. If he's sidelined, expect Marcus Smart (not injury related) and Carlton Carrington to see more action.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards

