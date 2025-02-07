Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Now deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Brogdon (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.

Brogdon has been upgraded from out to questionable Friday while dealing with a right foot Plantar Fascia contusion. With none of the Wizards' new acquisitions able to debut Friday while their trades are still pending, Brogdon will likely operate as the team's primary backup in the backcourt if he's further upgraded to available.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
