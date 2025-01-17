Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Brogdon (foot) is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Brogdon will sit out for a seventh straight game with a foot injury Saturday, and it's unclear what his timetable for a return is. Sunday's game against the Kings marks the veteran guard's next opportunity to play for the Wizards. With Brogdon sidelined against Golden State, rookies Carlton Carrington and Kyshawn George should handle additional ball-handling duties.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
