Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Showing progress in recovery
Brogdon has progressed to shooting with his right hand, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
While Brogdon still has his thumb wrapped, it is a good sign he's getting closer, Hughes added. His timetable for recovery is still unknown, but the fact that he is showing progress after undergoing surgery a month ago is encouraging for him moving forward.
