Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Showing progress in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Brogdon has progressed to shooting with his right hand, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

While Brogdon still has his thumb wrapped, it is a good sign he's getting closer, Hughes added. His timetable for recovery is still unknown, but the fact that he is showing progress after undergoing surgery a month ago is encouraging for him moving forward.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now