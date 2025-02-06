Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Sitting out Friday
Brogdon (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
The Wizards will hold Brogdon out Friday for right foot injury management, perhaps with an eye toward having the veteran guard available for the second leg of their back-to-back Saturday against Atlanta. Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie stand out as the most likely candidates to see an uptick in playing time against Cleveland.
