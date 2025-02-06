Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Brogdon (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Wizards will hold Brogdon out Friday for right foot injury management, perhaps with an eye toward having the veteran guard available for the second leg of their back-to-back Saturday against Atlanta. Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie stand out as the most likely candidates to see an uptick in playing time against Cleveland.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
