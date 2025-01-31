Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 2:55pm

Brogdon (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Although Brogdon has missed 14 consecutive games due to a right foot injury, he'll have a chance to rejoin Washington's lineup Saturday. The veteran guard could be eased back into action if he suits up, though. Should Brogdon sit out again, rookies Kyshawn George and Carlton Carrington would continue to play additional minutes for the Wizards.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now