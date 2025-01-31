Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Brogdon (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Although Brogdon has missed 14 consecutive games due to a right foot injury, he'll have a chance to rejoin Washington's lineup Saturday. The veteran guard could be eased back into action if he suits up, though. Should Brogdon sit out again, rookies Kyshawn George and Carlton Carrington would continue to play additional minutes for the Wizards.