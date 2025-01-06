Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Won't play against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Brogdon (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Brogdon was inserted into the Wizards' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Sunday, but he was forced to leave due to a right foot injury. He'll be held out of Tuesday's contest and is in danger of missing the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set against the 76ers on Wednesday. Jared Butler played 20 minutes off the Sunday, and he and Johnny Davis should see increased minutes off the bench Tuesday due to Brogdon's injury.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now