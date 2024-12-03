Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Brogdon is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Brogdon tallied six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes before exiting Tuesday's game early. Carlton Carrington will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Brogdon's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Dallas.

