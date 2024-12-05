Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Won't return vs. Mavs

RotoWire Staff

December 5, 2024

Brogdon has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against Dallas due to left hamstring tightness, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Brogdon went back to the locker room just before the start of the fourth quarter, and the team has elected to shut him down for the rest of the game after evaluating him further. Look for Carlton Carrington to pick up the slack in Brogdon's absence.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
