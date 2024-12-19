Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon News: Big scoring effort in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Brogdon (hamstring) tallied 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes in Thursday's 123-114 win over the Hornets.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, Brogdon was deployed off the bench after he had started in his previous eight appearances. The second-unit role didn't suppress Brogdon's production, as he still exceeded his season-long average of 23.8 minutes per game heading into the contest and rode a red-hot shooting performance to his second-best scoring haul of the season. Though Brogdon will be a prime candidate to be dealt ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline and will likely see his playing time drop if he's moved elsewhere, the Wizards appear committed to giving the veteran guard meaningful minutes while he's healthy.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now