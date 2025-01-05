Fantasy Basketball
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon News: Exits game Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Brogdon will not return to Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to right foot pain, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Brogdon got the start Sunday due to Jordan Poole (hip) and Bilal Coulibaly (illness) being ruled out, but his night was cut short due to a right foot injury. He concludes the contest with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 14 minutes of action. Jared Butler and Kyshawn George could be called upon down the stretch with Brogdon out of the lineup.

