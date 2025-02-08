Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malcolm Brogdon headshot

Malcolm Brogdon News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Brogdon (foot) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Brogdon was unable to play in Friday's 134-124 loss to the Cavaliers due to a right foot injury, but he appears to be past the issue and will be available to play Saturday. He's averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 20.0 minutes per game over his last three outings off the bench.

Malcolm Brogdon
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now