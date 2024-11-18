Malcolm Brogdon News: Gets starting nod Monday

Brogdon will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Knicks.

With Bilal Coulibaly (head) ruled out, Brogdon will make his first start of the season after missing significant time due to a right thumb injury. The veteran point guard struggled in his return to game action in Sunday's loss to the Pistons, during which he posted one point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 22 minutes off the bench.