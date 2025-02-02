Malcolm Brogdon News: Limited production in return

Brogdon (foot) posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Wizards' 105-103 win over the Timberwolves.

Brogdon had missed the previous 14 games due to a right foot plantar fascia contusion, and though the Wizards provided few updates on where he stood in his recovery leading up to Saturday, the 32-year-old was surprisingly cleared to play against Minnesota. The veteran guard handled a relatively muted role in his return, taking on a 14.5 percent usage rate while struggling with his shot. Brogdon will have a couple more chances to showcase himself before Thursday's trade deadline, but if he ultimately stays put in Washington, he could see his minutes trend down as the non-contending Wizards look to prioritize the younger guards on the roster over the final two months of the season.