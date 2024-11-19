Malcolm Brogdon News: Limited to 19 minutes Monday
Brogdon racked up seven points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 134-106 loss to the Knicks.
Brogdon made his first start of the season Monday but didn't have a good performance, although to be fair, the entire Wizards team looked overmatched on both ends of the court. Brogdon will probably remain in the starting lineup as a way to enhance his trade value before the deadline, and that should boost his fantasy upside once he shakes off the rust from the extended absence.
