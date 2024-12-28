Malcolm Brogdon News: Scores 22 points in OT loss

Brogdon provided 22 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to New York.

The Wizards were without two of their best scorers in this game in Kyle Kuzma (ribs) and Jordan Poole (hip), so some role players needed to step their game up, and Brogdon answered the call immediately. Despite dealing with trying to slow Jalen Brunson down at the other end, Brogdon had a solid offensive stat line, even if he wasn't efficient from the field. This was the third time Brogdon scored more than 20 points in a game in 2024-25.