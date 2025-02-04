Malcolm Brogdon News: Season-high seven assists in win

Brogdon registered 16 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Hornets.

Brogdon had his best game since returning from a 14-game absence during Monday's win against the Hornets. The veteran guard finished with a season-high seven assists in the win over Charlotte, adding 16 points and four rebounds, which is a promising sign for the Wizards and fantasy owners.