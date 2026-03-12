Malcolm Hill News: Leads offense in loss

Hill finished with 28 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 136-116 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Hill had a good performance from the field in Wednesday's matchup, tying his second-best scoring mark in the 2025-26 campaign. The experienced guard has been a regular starter over recent months and could look to retain decent scoring potential in that role.