Malcolm Hill News: Scores 24 points in defeat

Hill racked up 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one block during 41 minutes in Friday's 113-106 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Hill was heavily involved in shooting tasks, leading his team's offense during Friday's clash. While his performance has been quite consistent throughout the season, Hill is currently in good form with an average of 21.4 points per game over his last five outings.