Malevy Leons Injury: Now out

Leons (illness) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Leons was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday evening, and the two-way forward has officially been ruled out. While he's not a major part of Golden State's rotation, Leons' absence could shake loose some extra minutes for Nate Williams, Gary Payton or Omer Yurtseven. Leons' next chance to play will come Friday against Washington.