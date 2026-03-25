Malevy Leons Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Leons (illness) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Leons was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday, and after initially being listed as questionable to play through the iillness, the two-way forward will ultimately sit out. While he's not a major part of Golden State's rotation, Leons' absence could open up some extra minutes for Omer Yurtseven, who was re-signed to a second 10-day deal. Leons' next chance to play will come Friday against Washington.