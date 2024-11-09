Malevy Leons News: Briefly headed to G League
The Thunder assigned Leons to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday before recalling him to the NBA club, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Leons logged eight minutes during the Thunder's most recent outing but will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. Leons should receive increased playing time when he is with the Blue.
