Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Malevy Leons headshot

Malevy Leons News: Briefly headed to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 1:12pm

The Thunder assigned Leons to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday before recalling him to the NBA club, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Leons logged eight minutes during the Thunder's most recent outing but will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. Leons should receive increased playing time when he is with the Blue.

Malevy Leons
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now