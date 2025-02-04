Malevy Leons News: Logs seventh double-double

Leons played 36 minutes Monday during the Blue's 105-101 win over South Bay and totaled 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Leons led the team in both rebounds and assists during Monday's victory in addition to compiling his seventh double-double of the campaign. However, he had an inefficient shooting performance, converting on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and failing to connect on all five of his three-point tries.