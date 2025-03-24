Malevy Leons News: Posts double-double in start
Leons provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 126-123 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
In his first start since March 1, Leons led the team in rebounding en route to posting a double-double. Over 15 outings in the first unit during the G League regular season, Leons is averaging 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.7 minutes.
Malevy Leons
Free Agent
