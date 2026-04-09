Malevy Leons News: Shifting to bench

Leons will come off the bench Thursday against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Leons drew a spot start Tuesday against the Kings, and while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Gui Santos (pelvis) are out again Thursday, it'll be Nate Williams who gets a chance with the first unit. Leons figures to remain involved in the rotation with Golden State operating shorthanded in the frontcourt.