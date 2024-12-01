Malevy Leons News: Solid outing in G League return
Leons (back) recorded six points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and five steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-104 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
After missing one game due to a back injury, Leons returned Saturday and posted a well-rounded game. Over five G League appearances, Leons has averaged 10.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 25.0 minutes per game.
Malevy Leons
Free Agent
