Malevy Leons News: Solid outing in G League return

Leons (back) recorded six points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and five steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-104 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

After missing one game due to a back injury, Leons returned Saturday and posted a well-rounded game. Over five G League appearances, Leons has averaged 10.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 25.0 minutes per game.