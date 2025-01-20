Malevy Leons News: Strong performance in loss
Leons finished with 14 points (3-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Sunday's 92-90 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Leons led his side in rebounds in a solid effort that led to his fourth double-double of the season. He moved into the starting lineup after 10 consecutive appearances off the bench, and his solid form could help him retain significant playing time going forward.
Malevy Leons
Free Agent
