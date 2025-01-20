Malevy Leons News: Strong performance in loss

Leons finished with 14 points (3-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Sunday's 92-90 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Leons led his side in rebounds in a solid effort that led to his fourth double-double of the season. He moved into the starting lineup after 10 consecutive appearances off the bench, and his solid form could help him retain significant playing time going forward.