Malik Beasley News: Back to bench role

Beasley is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Beasley delivered quality minutes during his short-lived time as a starter, but he returns to the bench for this matchup now that Cade Cunningham (hip) is back in the starting unit. Beasley is averaging 18.9 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range over his last eight appearances (six starts).