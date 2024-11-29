Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley headshot

Malik Beasley News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Beasley is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Beasley delivered quality minutes during his short-lived time as a starter, but he returns to the bench for this matchup now that Cade Cunningham (hip) is back in the starting unit. Beasley is averaging 18.9 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range over his last eight appearances (six starts).

Malik Beasley
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
