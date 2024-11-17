Malik Beasley News: Continues to shine in starting role

Beasley tallied 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes in Sunday's 124-104 win over Washington.

Beasley extended his 20-point streak to four games Sunday, and he has reached that mark in five of the Pistons' last six games. He has been in Detroit's starting lineup for three straight games, and his strong play as of late should make it hard for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to justify moving Beasley back to the bench once Tim Hardaway (head) returns. Over his last six outings, Beasley has averaged 21.7 points on 51.6 percent shooting (including 46.2 percent from three on 10.8 3PA/G), 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 33.4 minutes per game.