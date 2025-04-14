Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley News: Delivers team-high 23 in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Beasley provided 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Bucks.

There was nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale, so the Pistons gave their second unit plenty of run. Beasley took the biggest advantage, leading the team in scoring in an efficient performance. The 28-year-old guard heads into the playoffs with some momentum, having scored in double digits in 15 straight games (four starts) while averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 threes, 2.0 boards and 1.8 assists in 29.7 minutes a contest.

