Malik Beasley News: Drains five threes Friday

Beasley racked up 16 points (5-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 123-117 loss to Dallas.

Beasley logged 36 minutes due to the absence of Tim Hardaway (ankle), who departed the game in the second quarter and didn't return, but he made the most of the opportunity. The veteran sharpshooter has been playing well this season and has been a consistent scoring weapon for the Pistons, mainly due to his three-point shooting ability. He's on an outstanding run of 20 straight games hitting two or more threes, a span in which he's averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from beyond the arc.