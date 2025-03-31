Malik Beasley News: Explodes for 27 points

Beasley racked up 27 points (8-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds over 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 loss to Minnesota.

Beasley moved to the starting lineup after Tobias Harris (Achilles) was a late scratch, and he ended up leading the Pistons in scoring since they were also without Cade Cunningham (calf). Beasley has been outstanding for the Pistons of late and is averaging 15.1 points while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range since the beginning of March.