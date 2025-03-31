Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley headshot

Malik Beasley News: Explodes for 27 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Beasley racked up 27 points (8-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds over 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 loss to Minnesota.

Beasley moved to the starting lineup after Tobias Harris (Achilles) was a late scratch, and he ended up leading the Pistons in scoring since they were also without Cade Cunningham (calf). Beasley has been outstanding for the Pistons of late and is averaging 15.1 points while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range since the beginning of March.

