Malik Beasley News: Headed overseas this spring

Beasley signed a contract Friday to play in Puerto Rico for the Santurce Crabbers in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league in March, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Beasley was cleared from federal investigation this past August for improper gambling allegations, and he's now ready to get back onto the court while he waits for a ruling on the NBA investigation. The 29-year-old sharpshooter could garner plenty of attention during the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, provided the NBA clears him to return by then. Over 82 regular-season appearances for the Pistons a year ago, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.9 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per game while shooting 41.6 percent from deep.