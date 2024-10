Beasley ended Monday's 106-98 loss to the Heat with three points (1-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.

After a hot start to the campaign, Beasley produced his first dud of the season Monday night. He's been a key part of the second unit so far, playing 24.0 minutes with averages of 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers through four games.