Malik Beasley News: Leader in scoring off bench in win
Beasley recorded 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 117-97 win over Boston.
Beasley provided a huge lift off the Pistons bench Wednesday, leading all players in scoring and threes made despite playing just north of 20 points in a winning effort. Beasley has posted 25 or more points in seven outings this season, burying six or more threes in 15 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now