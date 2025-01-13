Malik Beasley News: Leads bench in win Monday

Beasley accumulated 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 124-119 win over New York.

Beasley torched the nets from beyond the arc during his limited run Monday. The sharpshooter also finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (36 points) in the victory. Beasley is on track to average 16.5 points while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc, and he has racked up 17 outings with 20-plus points over 40 regular-season appearances thus far.