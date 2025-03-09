Malik Beasley News: Leads second unit in loss

Beasley totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to Golden State.

The sharpshooter operated off the bench Saturday after drawing the spot start in place of Tobias Harris during the club's previous two outings. Beasley logged a game-high mark in steals while leading the second unit in scoring, and he finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (31 points). Beasley has averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 three-pointers, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 27.4 minutes per game in nine appearances since the All-Star break.