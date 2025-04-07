Malik Beasley News: Modest performance again

Beasley finished Monday's 127-117 loss to Sacramento with 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 30 minutes.

Beasley continues to serve up modest production, having scored fewer than 15 points in three of the past four games. While his three-point production has remained relatively consistent, a lack of supporting numbers continues to be an issue. Over his past 16 games, Beasley is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 three-pointers, adding just 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.4 minutes per game.