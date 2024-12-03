Malik Beasley News: Moving back to bench

Beasley won't start Tuesday against the Bucks, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Beasley has been starting in recent games, but he'll move back to the bench with Cade Cunningham (hip) returning to the first unit. Beasley has been playing at a high level, though, averaging 19.5 points per game and shooting 43.7 percent from beyond the arc over his last 10 appearances (seven starts).